AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A driver has been arrested after police said he fatally struck a pedestrian and kept driving for about half a mile through Austin with the body in the car.

Twenty-four-year-old Paul Joseph Garcia was charged with intoxication manslaughter and accident involving injury.

An arrest affidavit said witnesses told officers Saturday night that they saw a car hit a person who was on foot and then keep driving to a beer garden.

The pedestrian — who has not been identified — went through the windshield and was found in the passenger seat, the document said.

Garcia is currently in the Travis County Jail in lieu of a combined $110,000 bond.

