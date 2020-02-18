Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas County jury has found Danny Aragon-Marquez guilty of murder for the May 2018 death of Randy Dugger of Carrollton.
The jury sentenced Aragon-Marquez to 30 years in prison.
Aragon-Marquez shot Dugger to death in the house in which they both lived on Crockett Drive.
Evidence showed Aragon-Marquez attempted to set the house on fire, then fled to Mexico.
Carrollton firefighters discovered a crime scene after an alarm company called 911 to report a carbon monoxide leak.
“Our gratitude also goes to our case investigators, and to the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force El Paso Division for returning Aragon-Marquez from Mexico to face justice,” Carrollton Police said in a statement on Facebook Tuesday.