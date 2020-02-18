CONROE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An East Texas driver who was impaled by a fence post managed to call 911 on his own despite his injuries.
It happened early Tuesday morning in Montgomery county just north of Houston.
Police said the driver hit a deer, swerved his Chevrolet pickup off the road and hit a fence on Highway 75 north of Shepherd Hill Road.
First responders found the man, who’s in his 20s awake and conscious despite having a 2-inch fence post piercing his abdomen.
Firefighters worked close to 30 minutes to free him. The post was cut shorter and the man was transported with the remainder of the pipe still in him.
He was taken to Conroe Regional Hospital in critical condition. He was the only occupant of the truck.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating and Highway 75 remains closed in both directions between the Walker County Line and Shepherd Hill Road.