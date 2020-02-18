DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been more than 48 hours and the now infamous Leaning Tower of Dallas is still, well, leaning.
The intent on Sunday morning was to implode an 11-story office building at the corner North Central Expressway and Haskell Avenue, not far from downtown Dallas.
The planning was extensive, the surrounding areas had been cleared and just before 7:30 a.m. a series of explosives detonated. Smoke rose and story after story of the building began crumbling to the ground, but mid-collapse it was obvious one section was ‘standing firm’.
When the smoke had cleared, the center of the building that houses the core, elevator shafts and stairwells was still standing somewhat tall.
Video of the latest piece of Dallas architecture has gone viral, with people coming to the site making comparisons to another leaning building in France and seemingly using superhuman strength to hold up the remains of the building.
It was initially thought crews from Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition would be onsite early Monday to begin completion of the takedown using old school methods — a crane and wrecking ball. But late into the morning the company said they were “… still working on finalizing when exactly the crane and wrecking ball demolition will begin.”
The goal is still to break apart the remains of the building over the course of this week.
The office building was being cleared to make way for a new 27-acre mixed use development called The Central Dallas. Construction is already underway on the $2.5 billion project that is expected to have all phases complete by 2025.