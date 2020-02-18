PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man accidentally shot and injured his neighbor as he was moving a shotgun inside an apartment in Plano early Tuesday morning, police said.
Police said the incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. at the Hunters Glen apartments on Independence Parkway.
The victim told police he was sitting inside his apartment when he heard a loud noise and thought something had happened involving his wife. However, when he got up to check, he found that he had been shot in the leg, police said.
Police said the victim’s neighbor had accidentally discharged a shotgun.
The victim was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries. He’s expected to be okay.
The man who fired is expected to be charged with a misdemeanor of discharging a firearm.