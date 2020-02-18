Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after a shooting and then crash in Fort Worth Monday evening, police said.
Police said the man was shot at an unknown location at around 8:15 p.m. but then tried to drive himself to a hospital.
According to police, he eventually crashed into another vehicle in the 3200 block of Race Street. He was later pronounced dead.
The conditions of the person(s) in the other vehicle is unknown at this time.
The cause of the crash is not yet known as police continue to investigate. The man’s identity has also not yet been released.
Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
“The cause of the crash is not yet known”…lol, the driver was SHOT!!!