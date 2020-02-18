DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It has become the new spot in Dallas for the ultimate selfie and now some people want to save the “Leaning Tower of Dallas.”
An online petition has been created to save what’s left of the former office building by making it a World Heritage Site and Texas Historic Landmark.
According to the change.org petition, keeping the building would prevent more overpriced housing, it adds character and because of all the memes.
As of 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, more than 200 people had signed it.
While the part of the 11-story office building at the corner North Central Expressway and Haskell Avenue is still standing, at an angle, despite multiple attempts to bring it down, it isn’t expected to be there much longer.
The demolition company said they’re bringing in a crane and wrecking ball to take the tower down this week.
