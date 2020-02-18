Comments
EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after authorities said he randomly stabbed a child while she was in the play area at a McDonald’s restaurant in El Paso.
Police say the girl — said to be about 4 or 5 years old — was in stable condition at a hospital after undergoing surgery.
The suspect fled on foot but was found hiding in a nearby motel room and was arrested, police said. He has not been identified at this time.
