CENTRAL TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A DPS Trooper seized multiple firearms during a traffic stop after a road rage incident on IH-10 in Guadalupe County over the weekend.
The trooper was patrolling near Seguin on Sunday, February 16, when he responded to a report of a man on a motorcycle pointing a firearm at another motorist.
The trooper was able to locate the motorcycle and stopped the driver to investigate.
Richard Wesley Kammerer, 65, was found to be in possession of five handguns, a short-barrel rifle and several rounds of armor piercing ammunition.
One of the handguns was listed as stolen.
Articles of clothing with Bandido gang insignias were also found.
Kammerer was charged with deadly conduct, theft of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and unlawfully carrying of a weapon and was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail.