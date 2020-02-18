ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Cowboys quarterback and current NFL on CBS analyst Tony Romo is set to compete in the PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour. Romo has accepted a sponsor’s exemption for the Veritex Bank Championship, which will be held at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington April 16th – 19th.
The Korn Ferry Tour, formerly Web.Com tour, is a developmental tour for the PGA. The Veritex Bank Championship is the first stop on the tour, and a total of 156 golfers will be competing for a $600,000 purse.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to play at the Veritex Bank Championship against the future PGA TOUR stars”, Romo stated. “Playing in the shadows of AT&T Stadium and having the tournament in my own back yard will be great. I have been working hard on my game and hope to make a little noise during the championship.”
This will mark the second time that Romo has competed on the Korn Ferry Tour, back in 2018 he competed in a Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament where he tied for 72nd.
Romo has also received sponsor exemptions in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in 2018 and 2019 and the PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson in 2019.
“We’re thrilled that a player as popular and skilled as Tony would accept our invitation to play in the Veritex Bank Championship,” said Rob Addington, Tournament Director and CEO of Anera Sports. “We look forward to watching him compete alongside the game’s rising stars while creating an exciting tournament environment for our partners and fans.”