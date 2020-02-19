WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast
LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old is behind bars, accused of stabbing a Lewisville mother for no apparent reason.

Guadalupe Buenaventura (credit: Lewisville Police Department)

Guadalupe Buenaventura faces one felony count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The victim remains hospitalized after the Feb. 17 assault.

Her son said that  a man 16-20 years old approached his mother, asked if she had seen his little girl, then stabbed her after she said no.

In a Facebook post, the victim’s son said the suspect approached a few other people in the neighborhood before stabbing his mother.

 

 

 

