KANSAS CITY, Kan. (CBSDFW.COM) – An 88-year-old Kansas crossing guard was hit and killed by a speeding car Tuesday and witnesses said it happened as he pushed two children to safety, according to county officials.

Officials said Bob Nill, who was an employee with the Wyandotte County Unified Government, was on-duty when the incident happened.

WDAF reports that the crash happened in front of Christ the King Parish School at a crosswalk that he’s worked at for five years.

Witnesses told police it appeared that Nill pushed two children back as the speeding vehicle was approaching. The 88-year-old was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver stayed at the scene and had to be taken to the hospital to treat injuries. It’s currently unknown if the driver will face charges.

“The Unified Government is deeply saddened to report a public servant employed by the city was struck and killed by a vehicle near 54th & Leavenworth Road while on-duty as a crossing guard this morning,” county officials said in a statement to WDAF.

“I offer my deepest sympathies to the family of the crossing guard, and I offer our gratitude on behalf of our residents for his selfless sacrifice in protecting our children,” Kansas City, Kansas Mayor David Alvey also said.

The school also offered its condolences and called Nill a “hero” for saving the children.

Cathy Fithian, the principal at Christ the King Parish School, said the students loved having Nill in their lives.

“On Valentine’s Day, they had given him gifts and cards,” Fithian said. “We’re blessed to have him in our lives.”

She also added that Nill came out of retirement to help students get to school safely.