BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and injured by a Bedford officer after authorities said he made threats toward police after a short chase early Wednesday morning. An officer was also injured during the incident.

Police said the incident started at around 2 a.m. when officers gave chase to a suspect who refused to pull over for a traffic stop.

According to police, the chase ended quickly after the suspect crashed near Circle Lane and Hurst Drive. Police said the suspect got out of the vehicle and started making threats towards an officer, saying that he had a weapon.

“The suspect got out of the vehicle and immediately started approaching the officer making motions behind his back that he had a weapon, verbally indicating that he also had a weapon,” Sgt. Ty Stillman with Bedford police said.

Despite verbal commands from the officer, police said the suspect continued to make threats. Eventually, the officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect in the leg.

Police said the suspect then tried to run away but the officer was able to take him down and make the arrest. The suspect received treatment at the scene before being taken to the hospital, where he is stable.

According to police, the officer broke his arm while making the arrest. He’s being treated for his injuries, as well.

Police were unable to say whether or not the suspect actually had a weapon on him or what the original traffic stop was for as their investigation continues.

Police said the Texas Rangers will be investigating the shooting.