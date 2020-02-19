  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Steve Pickett
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Dallas announced a new initiative Wednesday targeting homeless veterans.

The Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance calls it the 100-Day Veteran Housing Challenge.

The plan is in within the next 100 days at least 100 homeless veteran men and women will receive a public voucher for housing.

There are an estimated 400 military veterans living and sleeping on Dallas streets.

“I think it’s a great day for Dallas, and a great day on our journey to take the end of homelessness to the next step,” said Dallas City Council Member Chad West.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and other local leaders announce plan to get 100 homeless vets into housing in next 100 days. (CBS 11)

A year ago the city’s homeless alliance used federal dollars to finance rent payments for 100 homeless veterans, but Dallas’ last homeless count of 4,500 people is likely to rise, analysts say.

The campaign targeting veterans could reduce those numbers, but Dallas has a much larger homeless challenge.

“There’s a bigger message here, we don’t want to forget, we know we’ve done it with veterans, we can do this for every single homeless person that is in this city,” said Karen Hughes of Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance. “What it takes, the community need to decide to make the same commitment we are making for our vets, for every single homeless person that lives in Dallas.”

Dallas’ homelessness issues are stacked against another problem: thousands of working poor people eligible for housing assistance, but can’t find apartment communities that will accept them.

