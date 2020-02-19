DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday evening after he allegedly assaulted a security guard and pointed a gun at him at an apartment complex in Dallas, police said.
Police said the incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Monmouth Lane.
According to police, the man, Jamal Patterson, became upset after he was told by a security guard, 62-year-old Richard Farris, that he couldn’t work on his vehicle in the parking lot.
Police were told by Farris and other witnesses that Patterson punched the 62-year-old multiple times and then went into his apartment to grab a handgun.
According to police, Patterson went back out with the gun and pointed it at Farris. This was when Farris fired his own weapon multiple times, police said.
Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Farris was interviewed by officers at police headquarters and was released. The case is expected to be referred to the Dallas County Grand Jury.