FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Kick it old skool in March when the Texas Pinball Festival returns to Frisco at the Embassy Suites Hotel on March 27 – 29.

It will feature more than 400 vintage and new pinball machines, as well as classic arcade games set to free play. Enjoy a variety of adult and child pinball tournaments throughout the weekend to test players’ pinball skills for trophies and prizes. Vendor demonstrations, parts, supplies, equipment and memorabilia will also be available.

The DFW Pinball group will host a swap meet in the parking lot on Saturday at 8 a.m. Door prizes for pinball related memorabilia will be drawn throughout the weekend, including a grand prize raffle drawing on Sunday awarding a full-size “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” pinball machine.

This year’s festival will feature celebrity guest, Sylvester McCoy, best known as the 7th Doctor in the “Doctor Who” series and the wizard, Radagast, in “The Hobbit.”

The Texas Pinball Festival will be open Friday, March 27 from 5 p.m. – 1 a.m., Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. – midnight and Sunday, March 29 from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. One-day passes are $30 for adults and $20 for children on Friday, $45 for adults and $30 for children on Saturday, and $25 for adults and $15 for children on Sunday.

Weekend passes are $75 for adults and $50 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 get in free. Save on a weekend pass by purchasing ahead of time online. For more information, call 214-471-5777 or visit texaspinball.com.