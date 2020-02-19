Comments
BISMARCK, N.D. (CBSDFW/AP) — North Dakota regulators have unanimously approved expanded capacity for the Dakota Access pipeline.
The Public Service Commission’s vote Wednesday came after it signaled last month that it was likely to give the OK for a permit for a pumping station to allow Energy Transfer to double the capacity of the pipeline.
Energy Transfer says it’s needed to meet growing demand for oil shipments from North Dakota. Opponents say the expansion would increase the possibility of an oil spill. They argue the commission should have considered effects all along the line and not solely at the pump station location.
Permits for pumping stations in Iowa and Illinois are still pending.