DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A pair of North Texas honeymooners are in good spirits and in good health after being rescued from the Diamond Princess cruise ship where hundreds of passengers have been sickened with coronavirus off the coast of Japan.

Tyler and Rachel Torres were flown to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio earlier this week.

They’ll continue to be monitored closely there for any signs of the coronavirus.​

“Given how everything’s going, we didn’t really want to chance it,” says Rachel. “I’m really glad that we’re here.”​

The Torres’ were celebrating their honeymoon, when the coronavirus nightmare kept them confined to the cruise ship. ​

“They had stopped announcing over the PA system how many new cases,” says Rachel. “We had no idea that it was continuing to rise.”​

And the virus was too close for comfort.​

“The people in the room right next to us, both of them were taken to the hospital because they got the virus,” says Tyler. “Our stateroom attendant caught the virus, and then turns out the guy who sits right next to me at dinner, he got it and was diagnosed today. So it was all around us. Luckily, we stayed healthy.”​

The couple is staying busy with interviews and Tyler is writing a blog about their experience.

His fans have responded with care packages that they’re sharing with other passengers.​

“She just wanted some sort of art supplies,” says Tyler of a passenger who was enduring the quarantine alone. “She got 20 sent to her so far!”​

Meanwhile, the newlyweds insist that they don’t need anything. Rachel’s mom is already on it.​

“She sent homemade salsa and homemade brownies and that’s has been amazing and so exciting,” Rachel adds with a laugh. “Mom’s supplying us, so we’re good.”​

The couple shared that they are so grateful for the care they’ve received at Lackland. Their temperatures are checked twice a day, and meals are delivered.

They will also be tested for the coronavirus as an additional precaution before their quarantine ends.​

“It really hit me today, there’s probably going to be a stigma,” says Rachel. “A lot of people are scared. We will have been cleared by the CDC and we know we won’t be spreading it. We’re hoping that by doing these interviews, putting a personal face on it will help to reduce the stigma. So we will see if that helps or not. We really don’t know.”​

Once the quarantine is lifted, the newlyweds are planning a honeymoon 2.0 without the threat of Covid-19.

And Rachel wants a Whataburger.​