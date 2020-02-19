EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – An El Paso man was arrested after police said he randomly stabbed a 5-year-old girl who was playing inside a McDonald’s restaurant play area.
On Wednesday, El Paso police identified Isaac Dorfman as the suspect they say was caught shortly after the Tuesday attack at a nearby Super Lodge motel.
Dorfman, 25, is being held on a $500,000 bond.
The girl, whose name has not been released, was treated at a hospital.
Police she she remained in stable condition Wednesday.
According to the arrest affidavit, Dorfman grabbed the girl while she was climbing a slide in the play area and stabbed her multiple times in the abdomen.
