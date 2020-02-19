WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast
Filed Under:child stabbed, El Paso News, el paso police, Isaac Dorfman, McDonald's, McDonald's restaurant, Random Attack, Stabbing, Stabbing Suspect, Texas News

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – An El Paso man was arrested after police said he randomly stabbed a 5-year-old girl who was playing inside a McDonald’s restaurant play area.

On Wednesday, El Paso police identified Isaac Dorfman as the suspect they say was caught shortly after the Tuesday attack at a nearby Super Lodge motel.

Dorfman, 25, is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Isaac Dorfman (El Paso Police Dept.)

The girl, whose name has not been released, was treated at a hospital.

Police she she remained in stable condition Wednesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Dorfman grabbed the girl while she was climbing a slide in the play area and stabbed her multiple times in the abdomen.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply