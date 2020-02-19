  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A concert honoring the life and legacy of Tejano singer Selena, who was killed nearly 25 years ago, will be held in San Antonio this May, her family announced Tuesday.

The “Selena XXV” concert event is planned for Saturday, May 9 at the Alamodome and will feature a range of performers from Pitbull to Los Tucanes de Tijuana. Selena’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla, is also expected to perform.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $40 to $200.

“So honored to be able to bring this amazing celebration, this amazing tribute concert that’s going to celebrate somebody who completely deserves this,” Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, said during the announcement.

Suzette Quintanilla is the CEO of Q Productions, which will be working to put on the event.

It was on March 31, 1995 that Selena was murdered by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, in Corpus Christi.

