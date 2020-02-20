



The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas is asking for help after finding and seizing over 100 neglected animals at a Hunt County residence this week.

On both Wednesday and Thursday, the SPCA of Texas along with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and the Hunt County Constable’s Office seized 146 animals from the property. The animals seized include:

119 dogs

19 puppies

Six donkeys

One horse

One cat

146 Neglected Animals Seized At Hunt County Residence SPCA of Texas

Officials said the dogs, puppies and cat were transported to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center in Dallas, and the donkeys and horse were transported to the Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney where they will be evaluated and cared for until a civil custody hearing takes place.

The organization said the animals appeared to be suffering from several health issues, including: scrapes, wounds, long nails, diarrhea and dirty and matted fur. Many of the animals also appeared to be “significantly underweight,” they said.

40 of the dogs, all of the puppies and the cat were found living inside of a residence on the property, which was filled with feces, urine and debris up to two feet high in some areas, the SPCA of Texas said. Most of the animals inside were confined to plastic and wire crates stacked one on top of another throughout the home.

It was also said that the 79 other dogs were found outside confined to various “makeshift pens and enclosures” around the property that were also filled with mud, feces and large, dirty puddles of water. Many of the dogs reportedly had little access to appropriate and/or adequate food, water or shelter.

Anyone interested in helping these animals can click on the links below: