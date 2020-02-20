Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 26-year-old man was found dead at an apartment complex in the northeastern part of Dallas late Wednesday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting at the Twelve 6 Ten at the Park apartments at 12610 Jupiter Road just before 11 p.m.
When officers arrived, police said they found Hosia Abdallah Jr. dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
His death is being investigated as a homicide. There were no arrests made as police continue to search for any possible suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.671.3690. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.