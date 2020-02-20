ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services ​is investigating Creative Minds Childcare in Arlington after the parents of a 4-year-old boy ​with special needs reported their son was able to walk ​out without anyone noticing. ​

Jordan Ayers is okay according to his parents who said he was able to walk out through the front door to the nearby Kroger parking lot.

​

This happened about two weeks ago on Jordan’s first day at the daycare.

His parents say before they enrolled him, they told staff he has autism and and the staff said they could accommodate him.

When Jordan was found in the parking lot, Kroger employees called police.

The ​daycare later identified Jordan ​as one of their kids.

Jordan’s father, Justin Ayers, said he was told the employee that should have been watching ​his son walked out of the room to let another parent ​in and that’s when he left.

​

CBS 11 reached out to the daycare multiple times for a comment. Employees said they are looking into our inquiry.

DFPS said they’re investigating to see if neglect or abuse occurred and if the minimum standards for childcare were violated.

“At this point if they get their license took, if they get shut down, that’s fine, but I just want other parents to be aware that this is a thing and you need to know about it,” said Justin Ayers.

Arlington Police are currently not pursuing charges because the daycare did not intentionally let Jordan walk away.