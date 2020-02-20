Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A 9-year-old terminally ill boy became an honorary Fort Worth police officer Thursday morning.
In July 2018, Carter Escobar was diagnosed with stage 4 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of soft tissue cancer that occurs most often in the arms, legs, chest and abdomen. After a year and a half of chemotherapy, follow-up scans showed his cancer returned and that there were no longer any life-saving treatments available for him.
Escobar then created a bucket list, which included being a police officer for a day.
His list include the following:
- Visit Will (done)
- Meet Aquaman
- Meet Thor
- Go to California to visit family and friends (covered)
- Go to the beach (covered)
- Go hunting/shooting (covered)
- Go back to Lighthouse (covered)
- Get a dog
- Be the Principal for a Day (done)
- Eat sushi (covered)
- Eat at Waffle House (done)
- Ride in a Ferrari (done)
- Go to Knott’s Berry Farm (covered)
- Meet Taylor Swift
- Be in a Dude Perfect video or meet them (covered)
- Go to Splash Dayz (covered)
- Be a policeman for a day (done)
- Have a cool slumber party with friends (covered)
- Play laser tag (covered)
- Be a Brewer Bear basketball player (done)