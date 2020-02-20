Filed Under:9-year-old, Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, cancer, Carter Escobar, dfw, Fort Worth, FWPD, honorary police officer, North Texas, Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A 9-year-old terminally ill boy became an honorary Fort Worth police officer Thursday morning.

In July 2018, Carter Escobar was diagnosed with stage 4 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of soft tissue cancer that occurs most often in the arms, legs, chest and abdomen. After a year and a half of chemotherapy, follow-up scans showed his cancer returned and that there were no longer any life-saving treatments available for him.

Escobar then created a bucket list, which included being a police officer for a day.

His list include the following:

  • Visit Will (done)
  • Meet Aquaman
  • Meet Thor
  • Go to California to visit family and friends (covered)
  • Go to the beach (covered)
  • Go hunting/shooting (covered)
  • Go back to Lighthouse (covered)
  • Get a dog 
  • Be the Principal for a Day (done)
  • Eat sushi (covered)
  • Eat at Waffle House (done)
  • Ride in a Ferrari (done)
  • Go to Knott’s Berry Farm (covered)
  • Meet Taylor Swift
  • Be in a Dude Perfect video or meet them (covered)
  • Go to Splash Dayz (covered)
  • Be a policeman for a day (done)
  • Have a cool slumber party with friends (covered)
  • Play laser tag (covered)
  • Be a Brewer Bear basketball player (done)
