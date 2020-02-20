Comments
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department has shared yet another drugs and illegal weapons bust via its Twitter account this week.
A narcotics search warrant resulted in the seizure of more than 40 ounces of marijuana, four firearms and three arrests.
The multiple firearms and illegal substances were taken from a known drug house, according to police.
