DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Center in Dallas is the second largest magnet education campus for the Dallas Independent School District.

Six separate schools operate under the Townview name, including the nationally recognized Talented and Gifted High School.

The academic programs require student application and admission, but the education center also has an elective arts track that has solidified the school in the area of Fine Arts, thanks to the addition of music education, and the man who’s been a part of Townview’s music department from the beginning.

Dean Hill directs the school’s marching band.

The Townview Big D Marching Band has the distinction of being a 125-member band with no school halftime performances.

The school offers no athletic programs.

Despite the “band with no game” status, Townview has built a record reputation for band excellence.

The band has received top UIL recognition for years.

The band has performed at college bowl parades, and served as a selected music ambassador for the Super Bowl.

Hill has one of the longest educator service records for Dallas ISD.

He has worked for 46 years with Dallas ISD. The last quarter century of his work has been at Townview.

“The students will come for the academics, but we also have our band program, and it has been wonderful. Working with young people keeps you young. They will keep you motivated and going,” Hill said.

At age 70, he has developed the school’s symphonic and jazz programs, also. He’s not saying when he plans to retire, but his assistant director for the band is a former student of his.

The tradition of the Big D band will be in good hands.