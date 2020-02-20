  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is working to improve the travel experience by having information available for riders in real time.

Today the transit system unveiled new digital kiosks at the J.B. Jackson Jr. Transit Center in South Dallas.

Officials with DART say the user-centered technology will empower customers to make travel decisions based on the schedules and modes of transportation that work best for them.

The new touchscreen kiosks provide up-to-the-minute schedules, interactive guides showing things to do and places to go, translation in nine different languages, and enhanced safety with additional cameras and fast connections to DART Police.

DART plans to install hundreds of the interactive kiosks over the next two years.

