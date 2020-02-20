JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was rescued early Thursday morning after officials said they found her vehicle deep in a flooded road in Cleburne.
The Johnson County Emergency Management team tweeted about the incident that happened on Old Foamy Road in the southern area of the city.
Pictures from the scene showed a vehicle that was in high water in the area. Showers and, at times, heavy rain moved through North Texas for much of Wednesday evening and into early Thursday morning.
Do you remember the story we did last week about not driving into high water? Or the video I posted about 2ft of water moving a car?? Here is the #waterrescue that was just done on Old Foamy south side of Cleburne. @NWSFortWorth #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/1H1z0PWxpA
— Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) February 20, 2020
Officials said the woman who was driving the vehicle was rescued by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with help from the fire department’s water rescue team. She was not injured in the crash.
Officials used this incident as another example that drivers should avoid trying to go through flooded roads as it’s difficult to tell just how high the water really is.
There were road closures set up later in the morning in the area and other parts of Cleburne due to high water.