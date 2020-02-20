FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. is expanding to Fort Worth with a new $35-million facility at Alliance Airport.

“Alliance Airport is a great location,” said Derek Zimmerman, president, Gulfstream Customer Support. “It is an established airport for business aviation operators, has an outstanding infrastructure and is appropriately sized for our operations. It is also the home of a growing aviation school, which will help us continue to develop both new and existing employees.

The expansion will move 200 jobs from Dallas and add up to 50 new positions.

The facility, which will complement Gulfstream’s presence at Dallas Love Field, is expected to open by the fall of 2021.

Additionally, to help meet the needs of its growing customer fleet, the nearly 160,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at Alliance will include hangar space, back shops and employee and customer offices.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.

Gulfstream’s mid-cabin aircraft completions business in Dallas, which includes about 350 employees and five hangars, will remain at Love Field.

“We warmly welcome Gulfstream to the AllianceTexas aviation and aerospace community,” said Mike Berry, president of Hillwood, developer of AllianceTexas. “As one of the world’s most respected aerospace companies, Gulfstream becomes part of Fort Worth’s storied history of aviation and aerospace innovation. Their expansion here will allow them to leverage specialized area aviation training programs and provide them with access to a sizable talented workforce in a unique environment that fosters further growth. We look forward to a long relationship and sharing in their continued success.”

The company’s in-service fleet is more than 2,900 aircraft worldwide.

More than 50 Gulfstream aircraft are based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Alliance Airport is part of AllianceTexas, a 26,000-acre development in northeast Fort Worth and home to more than 500 companies.