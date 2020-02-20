GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The iconic and soon-to-be removed “Leaning Tower of Dallas” was commemorated Thursday in a LEGO creation.
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth built the Leaning Tower of Dallas faster than the real one could come down.
The LEGO Leaning Tower of Dallas is in the Center’s MINILAND and took Matt Graham, LEGOLAND Discovery Center DFW’s Master Model Builder assistant, 1,500 LEGO bricks and two hours to create it.
He even created a selfie scene with LEGO Minifigures, and one lucky LEGO Minifigure is even doing the iconic Leaning Tower of Dallas pose while they “hold up” the building.
While the Leaning Tower of Dallas may come down soon, the LEGO version will be displayed at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth through the rest of February.
There’s even a Yelp page now for the Leaning Tower of Dallas.
It’s averaging about 4.5 stars out of 5 with some users docking it for not offering alcohol.
