Comments
SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas judge has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash in Sherman late Wednesday evening, authorities said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that Grayson County Judge Bill Magers was involved in a single-vehicle crash at around 10:15 p.m. and that the crash was witnessed by a trooper.
According to Texas DPS, Magers hit a light pole on FM 1417 but was not injured.
Authorities said Magers was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was booked into the Grayson County jail early Thursday morning.
Magers is also a former three-term mayor of Sherman.
It’s time for him to resign he is unfit for office