NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Humans across Texas and the U.S. are celebrating their fur babies, feather babies, scaly babies and everything in between. It’s National Love Your Pet Day!
Besides giving owners another opportunity to show off pics of their very good boys and girls, the day lets Americans embrace and share how they love their pets.
Animals certainly don’t have to be pet show perfect to take up space in their owners hearts.
So what’s special about your pet? Is it the certain way they waddle when they walk? Does their ‘voice’ remind you of someone famous? Are their feathers, coat or whiskers coifed in some supernatural-like way? We want to see.
Show us and tell us all about your best buddies, just log onto the CBSDFW.COM Facebook page and post your most dazzling pet pics.