(CBSDFW.COM) – If Alabama’s star draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa could choose the team to start his NFL career with, he says it would be the Dallas Cowboys.

The 21-year-old spoke to the NFL Network about his decision to enter the 2020 NFL Draft and his recovery from a fractured hip. However, during the interview, he was also asked about what NFL team he would like to play for as he enters the league.

He, of course, chose the team he’s rooted for throughout his life.

“If you’re saying to me, if I can choose what team I want to play on, as far as my favorite team growing up, then I probably tell you the Cowboys,” Tagovailoa told the NFL Network’s Steve Wyche. “But, I mean, they’re so far down.”

The Cowboys would indeed be too far down on the draft board for a chance at Tagovailoa. Dallas has the #17 pick in the 2020 draft and the Alabama quarterback is projected to go as high as #5 to the Miami Dolphins.

Still, the scenario of Tagovailoa with the Cowboys is enough to draw interest ahead of the draft on April 23.

However, it seems quarterback controversy is something the team may want to avoid as they head into the new season with a new coach and a “win-now” mindset.

The Cowboys front office continues its contract negotiations with Dak Prescott as the best-case scenario would be to have him continue to lead the Dallas offense if the team wants to make a deep playoff run in the new season.

A deal has not yet been made as the two sides are still unable to agree on a number that satisfies the quarterback’s worth in the NFL. Many are left wondering if a deal will ever be made as reports indicate the Cowboys and Prescott are far apart on the money.

The team still has the option of using the franchise tag on Prescott, but it would be ideal to potentially save it for other free agents such as Amari Cooper or Byron Jones.

The uncertain future of Prescott with Dallas has many wondering about potential replacements — from rookies to veteran quarterbacks.

Tagovailoa threw out the idea of joining the Cowboys and learning behind Prescott rather than being his replacement during his rookie season.

“I’m not trying to bump him. I’ll learn under him [Prescott]. I’ll handle it the way that the coaches there want to handle it. Honestly, I just want to be able to play again. I wouldn’t mind learning under whatever guy that’s the starter. Give me the whole year to rest up and then go back out and compete…” Tagovailoa told Wyche.

It remains to be seen what plans the Cowboys have for this year’s draft with the team expected to lose some players to free agency. But, if they have any desire to reel in a name like Tagovailoa, it would be a big (and expensive) move up the board.