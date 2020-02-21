IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 22-year-old woman after her body was found inside a dumpster in Irving earlier this month, police said.
Police said Jessica Hernandez was found dead on Feb. 2 in the 2900 block of Belt Line Road after she had been reported missing out of Garland.
According to the arrest affidavit, Hernandez was last seen on Jan. 26 as she was leaving her home in a yellow taxi cab. The affidavit showed that she was taken to 40-year-old Kephren Thomas’ home in DeSoto.
Through the investigation, police said Thomas was seen putting her body inside the dumpster behind a grocery store on the morning of Feb. 2. Her body was later found that afternoon.
A motive for her death is still unknown as police did not mention what may have happened between Jan. 26 and Feb. 2.
Police said Hernandez was found with wounds from blunt force trauma to her head.
Thomas remains in the Irving City Jail with a bond set at $1 million.