Warm Weather Spurt Doesn't Mean It's Time To Plant“If they plant something now and we get a late freeze, it’s going to burn the foliage or burn the bloom, and they may have to start all over again."

Homeless North Texans Seek Warmth, Shelter At DFW Airport On Freezing Night"It’s going to be packed in here, you see how cold it is outside," said Beatrix Cox, who sleeps at the airport with her husband on cold nights.

DFW Weather: National Weather Service Says Sunday Brings Chance Of 'Low Tornado Threat'The National Weather Service said although severe storms are mainly expected Sunday, there is also a chance DFW could see a "low tornado threat."