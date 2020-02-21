TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Browning recalled 1,265 leather pistol holsters Thursday because the design can change the position of the safety switch on firearms.
The recall involves the Browning Leather Pistol Holsters – Multi-Angle Thumb Break, a leather pistol holster designed to carry Browning 1911-380 and 1911-22 pistols.
The holsters were sold at various sporting goods stores nationwide and online at http://www.browning.com from September 2017 through December 2019 for about $80. They can be identified by the item number and UPC code printed on the back of the product packaging:
- Item No. — 12904011
- UPC Code — 023614843702
No injuries have been reported, but consumers are advised to immediately stop using the holsters and contact Browning at 800-945-5372 or HolsterRecall@browning.com for a free replacement.