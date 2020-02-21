Filed Under:Dalton Jones, DFW News, Josie Jones, Lacy McQuagge, Methodist Dallas, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, NICU, Offbeat, Proposal

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two-month-old Josie Jones got to go home with her parents Friday after nearly two months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Methodist Dallas.

She was born December 30, 2019 at 29 weeks, weighing a little more than three pounds.

But before they went home, dad Dalton Jones had a surprise for Josie’s mom, Lacy McQuagge of Red Oak.

Dad proposes to mom outside NICU (credit: Methodist Dallas Medical Center).

He proposed in the NICU with their family and NICU nurses sharing the exciting moment.

Dad proposes to mom outside NICU (credit: Methodist Dallas Medical Center).

Lacy said “yes!”

Dad proposes to mom outside NICU (credit: Methodist Dallas Medical Center).

“Congratulations to the happy couple and to sweet baby Josie,” the hospital said in a news release.

Comments

Leave a Reply