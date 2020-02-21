Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two-month-old Josie Jones got to go home with her parents Friday after nearly two months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Methodist Dallas.
She was born December 30, 2019 at 29 weeks, weighing a little more than three pounds.
But before they went home, dad Dalton Jones had a surprise for Josie’s mom, Lacy McQuagge of Red Oak.
He proposed in the NICU with their family and NICU nurses sharing the exciting moment.
Lacy said “yes!”
“Congratulations to the happy couple and to sweet baby Josie,” the hospital said in a news release.