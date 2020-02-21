Comments
SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas attorney has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to five years in a Louisiana prison for breaking his girlfriend’s eye socket and knocking out a tooth.
Prosecutors say 33-year-old Willlie Richardson Joseph Jr. of Dallas was sentenced Friday immediately after pleading guilty to one count of battery of a dating partner with serious injury.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Joseph punched the woman repeatedly during an argument after a movie date on April 13 in the parish.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)