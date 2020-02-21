Filed Under:battery, Caddo Parish, Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Dallas, date, girlfriend, Lawyer, Louisiana, North Texas, prison, Texas, Willlie Richardson Joseph Jr.

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas attorney has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to five years in a Louisiana prison for breaking his girlfriend’s eye socket and knocking out a tooth.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Willlie Richardson Joseph Jr. of Dallas was sentenced Friday immediately after pleading guilty to one count of battery of a dating partner with serious injury.

Willlie Richardson Joseph Jr. (Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Joseph punched the woman repeatedly during an argument after a movie date on April 13 in the parish.

