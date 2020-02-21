



Dez Bryant appears to be doing whatever it takes to get back into the NFL, and this time he’s getting a little help from Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

In a video tweeted by NFL Network producer Bobby Belt, Mahomes is seen throwing passes to Bryant at APEC Fort Worth, a non-profit that specializes in training children, athletes and veterans with disabilities.

The former Cowboys receiver has been outspoken about his desire to play in the NFL again after being away from the game for about two years following his departure from Dallas. He had a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints in 2018, but an injury kept him from playing a single down in a game.

During this offseason, Bryant has been posting numerous videos that show him training and catching passes. His most recent videos this week show him at a performance center near The Star in Frisco, where he was training with other football players.

On Friday, Mahomes paid a visit to Bryant and looked to help get him back into NFL shape — by catching passes from an MVP quarterback.

Bryant has made it known that he would like to return to the Cowboys and would even take a smaller role on the offense. However, he says he just wants to get out and play NFL football.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Bryant had texted Cowboys COO and Vice President Stephen Jones about a possible return to the team.

Only time will tell if Cowboys fans will see a Dez Bryant return to AT&T Stadium as the front office deals with its own slew of roster issues that include whether players like Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Byron Jones will even be on the team this coming season.