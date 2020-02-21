



– What explosives couldn’t accomplish last Sunday, crews with a crane will handle on Monday.

The remainder of an office building dubbed the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” is set to be removed between 9:00 a.m. and noon on Monday, February 24.

Part of the 11-story office building at the corner North Central Expressway and Haskell Avenue is still standing, at an angle, despite multiple attempts to bring it down on Sunday, February 16.

For the past week, it’s been one of Dallas’ most Instagrammable spots.

People have been showing up much of the day Monday to take pictures of the “Leaning Tower of Dallas.”

“I saw the pictures, and I was like, ‘I have to go see it. I have to go see it’,” said Eric Martinez.

Sunday’s failure was Monday’s internet sensation, as crowds flocked to see the building frozen mid-demolition.

The stubborn leftover is the core shaft that contained the elevator and stairwells, according to Lloyd B. Nabors Demolition.

But to everyone else, it’s the Leaning Tower of Dallas.

“We had to come get our picture with it leaning, just like the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Now we have our own. We think it should stay,” said Kelley Breeding.

Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition reminds the public 2828 N. Haskell Avenue is a construction site and asks that pedestrians respect the fenced-in area and onsite spotters.

The final demolition work will set the stage for the development of The Central, a 27-acre, mixed-use project by De La Vega Development.

The Central will feature next generation office, residential, hospitality, experiential food and beverage options as well as wellness and entertainment offerings.