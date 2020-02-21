



The city of Fort Worth has replaced the Nixle emergency alert system with Fort Worth Texas Alerts.

The new system is said to offer faster, more precise warnings.

Residents can register for free alerts, and in the event of community emergencies, an emergency alert will be sent by text or email.

Residents can also sign up for optional weather warning alerts via text, email or voice calls.

The city’s Fire Department Office of Emergency Management manages the emergency alert system designed to be one of the tools used to alert residents of hazardous conditions.

Emergency management staff said the newer application allows for more user options for alerts to receive and more language support.

It also allows officials to deliver more precise alerts to specific areas of the city, similar to the way they can already activate particular emergency sirens during storms.

“We knew there was other software out there that had a lot more capabilities than we had in the past,” said Justin Cox, with the Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management.

The system is viewed as filling a gap in emergency notifications, for people who may not be tuned in to broadcast or social media, or able to hear outdoor sirens.

As many as 60,000 users were on the previous system. All of them will have to opt in to the new system to continue to receive alerts.

The new technology was purchased with a grant, Cox said, at a cost of about $95,000.