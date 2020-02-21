Comments
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Funeral arrangements have been set for Art Pierard, the Midlothian City Council member killed in a car crash earlier this week.
The crash occurred on N. Interstate 35E near South U.S. Highway 77 in Waxahachie late Wednesday night.
During their investigation, officers found that Pierard was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler after getting stuck in the median.
Pierard is survived by his wife Gwen and two children, and his funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25 at First Baptist Church Midlothian.