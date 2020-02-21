HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston Astros players have been getting heat from players on opposing teams and opposing team’s fans for weeks for having cheated during the 2017 season via electronic sign stealing, but some players say the rhetoric has gone too far in some cases.

Outfielder Josh Reddick told reporters Friday he received death threats on social media and in one case, “someone wished cancer upon his children,” tweeted ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick just told reporters he has received death threats via social media — and that in one case someone wished cancer upon his children. Reddick said he’s not the only one in the Astros’ clubhouse who had received death threats, either. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 21, 2020

Reddick, who has two 4-month-old boys, also said other members of the Astros clubhouse received death threats.

Also Friday, Tony Clark, executive director of the MLB Players’ Association, said he met with the team on ways to handle the safety of players, not only during games, but between the ball park and their homes or hotels.

“When you have comments publicly that suggests certain things may happen on the field, it’s hard to ignore those,” Clark said. “We’ve had conversations with the league about making sure that the team safety the individual player safety the safety of their families is not an issue moving forward.”

Clark continued, “There’s no doubt, making sure that our players and their families are able to go to and from the ballpark, and perform safely is a huge piece of the puzzle.”

Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers, who was on the 2017 World Championship team and now a member of the Oakland A’s, also said he’s received death threats after he shared details of the sign-stealing with The Athletic.