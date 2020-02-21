SAN SABA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 22-year-old man fatally stabbed three people in a small central Texas city before leading police on a car chase early Friday, police said.
A 13-year-old girl, a 62-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were killed in the stabbings. An 18-year-old woman was injured.
Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the suspect fled in a car belonging to one of the stabbing victims.
The suspect — who has not yet been identified — was arrested in the city of Goldthwaite after crashing the car into a senior citizen center. No one was injured in the crash.
Washko said a motive for the stabbings isn’t known at this time.
