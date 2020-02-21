FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – It was a year ago when five Fort Worth police officers were fired after an in-custody death, now two of those lawmen have been reinstated.
Officers Daniel Pritzker and Mitchel Miller were accused of ignoring a handcuffed suspect’s pleas for medical attention before he died and trying to cover up their decision not to get him help.
The two will reportedly resume their patrol unit duties with the department once they complete updated training.
FWPD officials say the appeals were heard by an independent arbitrator who made the following, binding decisions —
“Daniel Pritzker’s arbitrator reduced his indefinite suspension to a 10-day suspension and he has been reinstated. Mitchel Miller reached a settlement with the City and accepted a 15-day suspension in lieu of termination.”
The arbitrator hasn’t ruled on appeals from the other three officers who were fired following the July 2018 death of Christopher Lowe.
