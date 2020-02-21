



Watch Erin Jones’ story on CBS 11 at 6. It will be added to this post soon after it airs.

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In the last month there have been two attacks on women joggers.

The first incident in McKinney. The second four days ago in Frisco.

No arrests have been made and this has left some women wondering how they can best defend themselves if they find themselves in a similar situation.

Self defense experts say when adrenaline is pumping, things like pepper spray or a gun can be knocked out of your hands and you need to know what to do next.

Adenilson Clementino is a mixed martial arts fighter and trainer who started a “Ladies Self Defense” class.

“The thing you don’t want to do is try to coach the ladies to use power against power,” said Clementino.

He says to always stay alert on the trails.

If someone acting suspicious, avoid them. Look them in the eye so you’ll better be able to identify them to police.

But if you still find yourself the victim of an attack, try to neutralize it.

He demonstrates in his classes (and in the video at the top of this story) what to do if someone grabs you.

To find out what dates the Ladies Self Defense class is taking place, click here.