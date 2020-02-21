DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Six months into the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) school year and challenges have weighed heavy on leaders. They have faced significant struggles, but continue to push forward.

That push is expected to be an integral focus of Friday’s DISD State of the District address.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa has a slogan, “a vision is a dream with a deadline, if you want to have good results” and he drives that home through his actions and preparations.

It was four months ago when tornadoes hit the city, ravaged several schools and displaced hundreds of students.

The district is now in the “transformation” stage which is the theme for the upcoming address.

DISD senior Quayvius Griswold has his own story of transformation. He transferred into the DISD from California in 2016 and began taking college courses as a freshman.

Griswold will graduate in May with an associates degree, even before heading off to college. “Attending my school Kathleen Joy Gilliam Collegiate [Academy] has been a great experience for me,” he said.

The State of the District address is a collaborative effort between the administration, teachers, staff, and students who contributed to Friday’s event by creating everything from the decorations, to the desserts and entertainment.