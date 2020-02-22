  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Fans hoping to heckle the sign-stealing Houston Astros at their spring opener were met with quite the coincidence: They got their signs taken away.

In the Astros’ first spring training game since their sign-stealing scandal rocked baseball, some fans brought signs jeering Houston, and ballpark personnel confiscated them before the exhibition opener against the World Series champion Washington Nationals.

In a Series rematch, the Nats got hearty cheers, while everyone in an Astros jersey — including the mascot, Orbit — was booed. Houston did not use any players implicated in MLB’s probe.

