TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg announced in a statement Saturday that he will return to Texas this Wednesday and Thursday to campaign ahead of Super Tuesday.
Bloomberg will hold rallies in Tarrant and Harris County to “energize voters across the Lone Star State before the last day of early voting,” the statement said.
This is the billionaire’s sixth campaign trip to Texas since announcing his candidacy in November. He currently has 19 field offices and 180 staff on Texas ground.
