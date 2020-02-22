  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Texans love margaritas more than any other state, according to Twitter data.

As part of National Margarita Day, content marketing company Fresh Mechanism tracked geotagged Twitter data in the last month to find what cities and states love the frozen beverages most.

Source: seriouslysmoked.com

The top margarita loving states are:

  1. Texas
  2. New Mexico
  3. Arkansas
  4. Nebraska
  5. Georgia
  6. Florida
  7. Tennessee
  8. New Jersey
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Kansas

To make victory even sweeter (or saltier), four Texas cities also made the top 10.

The top margarita loving cities are:

  1. Houston
  2. Los Angeles
  3. Dallas
  4. San Antonio
  5. Austin
  6. Miami
  7. New York City
  8. Atlanta
  9. Chicago
  10. Philadelphia
In total, Fresh Mechanism tracked over 100,000 tweets and relevant hashtags about margaritas.
