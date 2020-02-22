Comments
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Texans love margaritas more than any other state, according to Twitter data.
As part of National Margarita Day, content marketing company Fresh Mechanism tracked geotagged Twitter data in the last month to find what cities and states love the frozen beverages most.
The top margarita loving states are:
- Texas
- New Mexico
- Arkansas
- Nebraska
- Georgia
- Florida
- Tennessee
- New Jersey
- Wisconsin
- Kansas
To make victory even sweeter (or saltier), four Texas cities also made the top 10.
The top margarita loving cities are:
- Houston
- Los Angeles
- Dallas
- San Antonio
- Austin
- Miami
- New York City
- Atlanta
- Chicago
- Philadelphia
In total, Fresh Mechanism tracked over 100,000 tweets and relevant hashtags about margaritas.