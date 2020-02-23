DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 28-year-old drunk man was arrested early Sunday morning after causing a crash that killed one woman and injured another.
At approximately 4:35 a.m. Feb. 23, 57-year-old Placida Hernandez-Ramirez was driving northbound on 11800 N. Central Expressway when she took the Coit Road exit and saw a previously wrecked vehicle and began to slow down.
A car driving behind Hernandez-Ramirez failed to control his speed and collided into the back of her vehicle, forcing her car across the main lanes of the freeway. When they both began to exit their vehicle to exchange information, a 27-year-old woman struck Hernandez-Ramirez’s car as she was standing outside of her driver’s side door.
Hernandez-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman who struck her was transported to Medical City Hospital with minor injuries.
The 28-year-old man remained at the scene and was placed under arrest for DWI. His name has not yet been released.